US authorities hail positive impact of import ban, say it made Malaysian manufacturers treat their workers better

Top Glove Corporation Berhad’s workers are seen in a bus in Klang November 16, 2020. John P Leonard, Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner (DEAC) of the Office of Trade, said the agency ‘is happy’ with the progress shown by Top Glove, which carried out ‘persistent engagement’ to rectify the complaints and put in place fairer employment practices. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) made a rare appearance before the Malaysian media tonight to praise the positive impact of its import ban on products linked to alleged forced labour, saying it got local manufacturers to treat their workers better.

Malaysian factories, which include major suppliers of palm oil and medical gloves, have been under increased scrutiny over allegations of abuse of migrant workers, who make up a significant part of the country’s manufacturing workforce.

One of the Malaysian firms that came under the CBP’s lens was Top Glove, a leading global rubber glove maker.

The company’s products were banned from the US market in July 2020, over allegations of abuses of its migrant workforce.

The ban was eventually lifted in September last year.

John P Leonard, Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner (DEAC) of the Office of Trade, said the agency “is happy” with the progress shown by Top Glove, which carried out “persistent engagement” to rectify the complaints and put in place fairer employment practices.

“I think they’ve shown really encouraging progress,” he told Malaysian reporters via a Zoom conference held at 8.30pm local time.

“We’re very happy with what’s happening in Malaysia because that’s the sort of ideal outcome we want with the WRO (Withhold Release Orders).

Just last month, the CBP said it would bar imports from disposable glove maker YTY Group based on information indicating that the firm used forced labour, the seventh such ban on a Malaysian company in two years.

The agency was also reported to have named Malaysian palm oil producer Sime Darby Plantation Bhd as one of several Malaysian companies that use forced labour in its operations, and that the company’s goods were subject to seizure.

The CBP did not respond to a reporter’s request for the total value of products seized from Malaysia to date, nor did it state if other companies facing the ban had indicated a willingness to address the allegations of forced labour against them.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M Saravanan said in response to the latest CBP ban announcement last month that he would meet with all firms facing import bans in the US.

The meeting would also involve two glove makers — WRP Asia Pacific and Top Glove Corp — that had seen their ban lifted by the CBP.

“The approaches implemented by these two companies can be used as guidelines and improvements for other firms,” Saravanan said in a statement.