Johor polls: PKR says waiting for Muda’s response to three-seat offer

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — PKR said it offered the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) the chance to contest three of the party’s seats in the upcoming Johor state election.

Johor PKR chief Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh said the party has held three rounds of talks with Muda in line with the wishes of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Presidential Council and Johor PH.

“During the series of negotiations, each party gave its honest and open views.

“As a result of these negotiations, PKR has offered three seats to Muda and is awaiting its feedback on the offer,” he said in a brief statement tonight.

Earlier today, Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said the three parties had reached an agreement in the interests of broader political cooperation both during and after the state election.

The three parties also agreed that Muda would stand in six of their allocated seats in PH.

The six seats allocated to Muda are Tenang, Bukit Kepong, Parit Raja, Machap, Puteri Wangsa and Bukit Permai.

The Election Commission (EC) has set nominations for February 26 and polling for March 12.

The Johor polls will also be the first time that voters aged 18 to 21 will be able to cast their ballots, after the Undi18 Bill was gazetted last year.

EC chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh said it projected a 70 per cent voter turnout based on the total of 2.597 million eligible voters in the state.