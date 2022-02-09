Foreign national — who lodged fake report on armed intrusion in Sabah after marital woes — jailed six months

The man, a 42-year-old foreign national known as Ben, was sentenced to six months in jail for his act by magistrate judge Ryan Sagiran Rayner in Lahad Datu today. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 9 — A man residing in Lahad Datu pleaded guilty to making a false police report that a group of armed men had breached Sabah’s borders last week, causing widespread panic.

The man, a 42-year-old foreign national known as Ben, was sentenced to six months in jail for his act by magistrate judge Ryan Sagiran Rayner in Lahad Datu today.

According to a police statement today, Ben made the police report on February 3, at 7.54pm at the Cenderawasih police station alleging that he saw a group of 13 men, believed to be from Southern Philippines, dressed in camouflage gear and carrying rifles entering Long Patau, Tambisan.

However, police investigations revealed this to be false and that Ben made the report with the intention of causing a commotion and attracting attention to the area.

“His actions were related to some personal and family problems as his marriage was not accepted by his family. He was hoping that his wife’s family would no longer bother him after the report,” said Sabah police commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah.

He said the man’s actions had led to panic among the public, whom Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor had to placate through a statement on February 6, calling for calm.

Ben was charged under Section 182 of the Penal Code for furnishing false information with the intent of causing a public servant to use his lawful power to injure another person.

After serving his sentence, he will be referred to the Immigration Department for further action.