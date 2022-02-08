Selangor govt in talks with producers to lower price of chicken eggs, says exco

Eggs for sale are seen at a shop in Kuala Lumpur February 3, 2022. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SHAH ALAM, Feb 8 ― The Selangor government is in talks with chicken egg producers in the state in an effort to reduce the price of the protein source below the market price and as part of preparation to ensure sufficient supply until the Aidilfitri celebration in May.

State Infrastructure, Public Amenities, Modernisation of Agriculture, and Agro-based Industry Committee chairman, Izham Hashim, said various methods to assist chicken egg producers were being discussed and would be carried out, especially involving site rental and feed to ensure the price of chicken eggs could be reduced.

“We want to ensure that the price of chicken eggs is at a really low level, below the current ceiling price set. In Selangor, thus far, the supply has not been (reduced) very much but the price is (still quite high).

“Insya-Allah, this week the price of chicken eggs according to grade will be set before being marketed under the Ehsan Food Prices Intervention Programme under the Selangor Agricultural Development Corporation (PKPS),” he told reporters after the Selangor Agro Icon Awards 2021 here last night.

In the meantime, Izham said that from now on, there will be an increase in the supply of fish and beef to be marketed below the ceiling price at two PKPS outlets, namely the Selangor Wholesale Market and Wisma PKPS.

He added that the initiative will also be extended statewide, apart from PKPS outlets, so that more people can benefit from the low price offered under the programme.

On Feb 5, the Selangor government, through PKPS, began implementing the Ehsan Food Prices Intervention Programme, by setting the maximum retail price of standard chicken at RM8 per kilogramme, as part of efforts to address the current surge in food prices. ― Bernama