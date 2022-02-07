Agong attends PDRM’s anti-terrorism demonstration at Pulapol

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (centre) attends the PDRM anti-terrorism demonstration at the Police Training Centre in Kuala Lumpur February 7, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah attended the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) anti-terrorism demonstration at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) parade ground here today.

During the demonstration, Al-Sultan Abdullah witnessed a special operation to rescue ‘hostages’ as well as to capture a group of ‘terrorists’, followed by a demonstration of PDRM’s security assets.

The demonstration was carried out by 220 personnel from the VAT 69 Commando Unit; Special Action Unit (UTK)’s commando team, and General Operations Force’s Tiger Platoon.

His Majesty was accompanied by Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

The King also visited booths related to the anti-terrorism demonstration before leaving for home. — Bernama