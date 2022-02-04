Environmental group launches adopt-a-tree project in aid of fishermen in Sungai Tembus

A screenshot of the the Climate and Ecology Network (JEDI) website.

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 4 ― An environmental group, The Climate and Ecology Network (JEDI), launched an adopt-a-tree project today in its efforts to protect the shoreline while providing a source of income for fishermen involved in the project.

The project, which welcomes donors to adopt a tree at RM30 per mangrove tree, is a collaborative effort with the fishermen in Sungai Tembus in Penaga.

JEDI secretary Ahmad Izzudin Azmi said they are aiming to plant about 200 mangrove trees in Sungai Tembus which is located at the northern end of Sungai Perai.

“We will have a tree planting event on February 12 and we are now calling for well-wishers to adopt a tree or more to support the project,” he told Malay Mail.

The main goal of the project is to enrich the area for fisheries, protect the shores, increase the biodiversity of the shoreline and at the same time, provide an additional source of income for the Sungai Tembus fishermen unit.

“A large sum of the funds collected from the project will go towards the Sungai Tembus fishermen unit and the fishermen will look after the mangrove trees for 12 months,” he said.

He said the mangrove trees will be planted at some distance offshore so the fishermen can only access it by boat.

He said those who adopted a tree will be updated on the progress and health of the tree they adopted throughout the 12 months.

“If the tree couldn't survive, the fisherman in charge will plant another tree in its place,” he said.

Other than the adopt-a-tree project, Ahmad Izzudin said they are also open to volunteers who are interested to take part in the project to care for the mangrove trees.

“Young volunteers will get to learn a lot about ecology, the biodiversity of mangroves and appreciate the importance of mangroves for shoreline protection,” he said.

He said mangroves are essential for the fishermen's livelihood as it improves biodiversity, restores carbon sequestration and improves coastal protection and regeneration.

“Well-wishers can adopt a tree to celebrate a birthday or a special occasion, they can even adopt one tree for each member of their family as a symbolic gesture or just to give back to nature,” he said.

An official tree planting ceremony, open to a maximum of 20 participants, will be held on February 12 at Sungai Tembus.

Those who wish to adopt a tree can sign up here while those who wish to participate in the tree planting event, can sign up here.