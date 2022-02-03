Putrajaya forms TVET panel to help with job placement

File picture shows Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob delivering his speech at the launch of the 40th World Customs Day at Kompleks Kastam Kelana Jaya, January 26, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Putrajaya has formed the Government Industry TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) Coordination Body or GITC to help with job creation and placements for Malaysian graduates.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob chaired a meeting today with stakeholders whom he said wanted the GITC to be a TVET collaboration hub.

“As many as 12 hubs have been identified for the automotive, semiconductor, marine, air conditioning, aerospace, robotics, telecommunications as well as food technology have been identified nationwide.

“We agreed during the meeting to engage the stakeholder and identify the ability to provide the necessary workforce needed for these industries.

“It is time for youths to use TVET as their main avenue for job seeking and job placements as TVET has proven record of producing hard working individuals,” Ismail Sabri said in a statement today.

Ismail Sabri said the Ministry of Education was actively exposing Form 1 students to TVET programmes.

He said 1,295 students have benefitted from the scheme spanning 11 ministries and 22 TVET institutions.

“The government feels TVET is crucial for career development and are going to increase marketing and awareness campaigns to make sure the public do not consider TVET as a second rank institution,” Ismail Sabri added.