GPS must win big in next GE to ensure struggle to restore Sarawak’s rights will continue, says deputy chief minister

Datuk Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian — Picture by Chimon Upon via Borneo Post

MIRI, Feb 3 — Sarawak seats in Parliament must be represented by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) MPs in the next general election (GE) to ensure the struggle to restore Sarawak’s rights will continue.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said that the GPS leadership has a lot of responsibilities to carry out following the recent constitutional amendment related to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“We have many (Sarawak) rights that need to be returned and therefore for the next GE, we need to have strong GPS MPs (representatives) and we must win big.

“We do not need to worry about how divided the people in Malaya are, it has nothing to do with Sarawak,” he said in his address at the Miri-Sibuti Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) virtual Chinese New Year open house celebration via Zoom yesterday.

Dr Sim who is Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president, said it is important to have a strong representation for Sarawak in Parliament where GPS MPs could represent Sarawakians.

Meanwhile, he also expressed his appreciation to all Sarawakians who have given their support to the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) by getting the first and second doses as well as booster dose.

“For the past two years, Covid-19 has had such a huge impact on everyone.

“However, due to the spirit of solidarity of all of us, the number of people in Sarawak recorded the highest to get the Covid-19 vaccine for either the first, second or booster doses,” he added.

Among those who joined the celebration were Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, Assistant Minister I of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting, and Miri mayor Adam Yii. — Borneo Post