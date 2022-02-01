Factory in Butterworth fined RM10,000 for discharging waste into public drain, says Penang DoE

The Penang Department of Environment issued a compound of RM10,000 to a food processing factory in Butterworth for causing water pollution by discharging effluents into a public drain. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

BUTTERWORTH, Feb 1 — The Penang Department of Environment (DoE) has issued a compound of RM10,000 to a food processing factory in Butterworth for causing water pollution by discharging effluents into a public drain yesterday.

Its director, Sharifah Zakiah Syed Sahab, said the matter was discovered following an investigation by the department over complaints of contamination of the river water in the area.

“DoE conducted checks to identify the source of the pollution, including by using drones, and found that the contamination was caused, among others, by discharge from a food-based factory.

“Further checks found that the factory failed to operate the industrial effluent treatment system properly, and as such, breached regulations on the management of its scheduled waste under the Environmental Quality (Scheduled Waste) Regulations 2005,” she said in a statement today.

She said the compound to the factory was issued under the Environmental Quality (Industrial Effluent) Regulations 2009 and the factory was also ordered to take immediate action to stop releasing the effluents into the drain.

“The factory was also instructed to upgrade the existing Effluent Treatment System and to ensure it complied with the Scheduled Waste Regulations 2005,” she added. — Bernama