Sarawak floods: One flood relief centre opened in Marudi, 27 victims evacuated, says SDMC

Villagers in Kampung Hulu Serian navigate through floodwater in Serian, Sarawak, February 5, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Jan 30 — The floods that hit Sarawak again since yesterday have so far, not subsided when the number of evacuees at the flood relief centre (PPS) in Marudi increased to 27 by 3pm today from 17 at 11am.

A statement from the State Disaster Management Committee secretariat said the one PPS had been operating since yesterday evening at Dewan Suarah Marudi.

Meanwhile, Miri Zone Fire and Rescue Department chief, Law Poh Kiong said that hopefully, the river water level at Kampung Padang Kerbau, Marudi would subside soon to enable the flood victims to return home.

Floods hit Marudi district following heavy rain since the day before yesterday. — Bernama