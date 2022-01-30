Sarawak CM: New housing scheme, road to be developed in area between Kpg Segedup, Sg Maong

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg speaks during a press conference at Wisma Bapa Malaysia, Petra Jaya September 9, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Jan 30 — An area between Kampung Segedup and Sungai Maong will be opened as a new development area through the implementation of a new housing scheme project and construction of a road, said Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

He said the housing scheme project, which will be carried out by the Land and Survey Department will start with 600 housing units for the first phase.

He added with the construction of the new road, the distance between Satok and Kampung Segedup would be closer.

“This will benefit the second generation families in the area,” he said when speaking at the 12th State Election Thanksgiving and Appreciation Dinner for Satok state constituency here on Saturday.

Abang Johari revealed that he will be announcing new policies for the people soon.

He added that it will benefit Sarawakians regardless of their background.

Commenting further on the development in Satok, Abang Johari said he will continue to pay his attention to this area even though he is no longer an assemblyman for Satok.

As the Chief Minister, he said he has a responsibility to ensure that development in the state will be done fairly and equitably.

He also reminded the assemblypersons in the state to do their duties diligently as they were given the mandate by the people to govern the state.

The dinner event was organised by Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Satok Branch in appreciation of the services and sacrifices of their election machinery during the state election last year.

Also present at the event was Senior Minister of Works Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Satok assemblyman Datuk Ibrahim Baki. — Borneo Post