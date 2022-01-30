PKR Youth: Find ways for Johoreans working in Singapore to vote in state polls

PKR Youth chief Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said the government needed to find a way to let Johoreans based elsewhere vote. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 30 — The Federal Government and Election Commission (EC) have been urged to find ways so that about 200,000 Johoreans working in Singapore will to be able to vote in the coming state election.

Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) chief Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said every citizen has the right to vote and the government needs to strengthen the democratic process justly and as best as possible by finding a way despite the restrictions of standard operating procedures (SOP).

He said among the measures that might be considered was to use a dedicated Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL-Land) for voters or open a polling station across the causeway.

“For example, there could be a special VTL for Malaysians to return to vote, or we can open a polling station in Singapore.

“Postal votes need flawless management, while if a polling station is opened in Singapore, the process of bringing ballot boxes to the country must be done transparently to avoid disputes,” he told a press conference at the PKR Johor Office, here today.

Commenting on AMK’s candidacy in the Johor polls, Akmal Nasrullah, who is also Johor Bahru MP, said the names of at least six AMK candidates would be submitted to the party leadership.

He said AMK had also identified the seats their candidates should contest in, adding that they were also ready to contest in seats that may be quite difficult (to win) and not be given seats that PKR can traditionally win.

He pointed out that the AMK would focus on preparing for the state polls and strive to raise the issues faced by young people.

“As a result of our discussions, we feel that the main focus is on the livelihood of the people and one of the biggest things at this time is the price of goods,” he said.

Based on statistics released by the EC, a total of 2.576 million ordinary voters out of a total of 2.599 million registered voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the coming Johor polls.

The number of voters in Johor recorded an increase of about 28 per cent with the addition of 749,731 voters aged 18 and above following the automatic registration of Undi18 (age 18). — Bernama