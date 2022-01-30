Human resources minister to meet companies subject to import ban by US customs and border protection

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said today he would meet with all firms facing import bans in the United States. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 30 — Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan will hold a meeting soon with companies that have been subject to the export ban imposed by the United States Customs and Border Protection Department (US CBP).

He said the meeting would be held to discuss immediate action that could be taken to resolve allegations on forced labour in the country.

“I will also call WRP Asia Pacific Sdn Bhd and Top Glove Corporation Bhd, where the restrictions on these companies have been lifted. We will adopt the approach taken by these two companies as a guide and improvement for other companies,” he said in a statement today.

Saravanan said the ministry viewed seriously the ban imposed by US CBP on several local companies as it could tarnish the country’s name and had instructed the Manpower Department to carry out an immediate investigation.

“I am committed to addressing this issue immediately to ensure Malaysia is no longer associated with forced labour practices. All companies that are subject to these export restrictions need to improve their internal practices and tough action will be taken against companies that are still in default,” he added.

The US CBP recently issued a Withhold Release Order (WRO) on several local companies and seized oil palm products manufactured by Sime Darby Plantation Berhad and its subsidiaries. The order was also imposed on YTY Group’s rubber glove products.

During a meeting with his counterpart Ida Fauziyah in Jakarta last Jan 24, Saravanan gave the assurance of Malaysia’s commitment to protect and safeguard the welfare of all workers, including foreign workers.

He said it was in line with the National Action Plan on Forced Labor 2021-2025 (NAPFL) which was launched on Nov 26 and served as a framework for all programmes and activities to eradicate forced labour practices. — Bernama