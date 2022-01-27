Covid-19: Sabah records three education clusters today, says state minister

Datuk Masidi Manjun said the three educational institution clusters detected today were in Jalan Terusan in Lahad Datu involving 10 cases, Jalan Kiulu in Tuaran (15 cases) and Puri Seberang Keningau in Keningau (19 cases). — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 27 — Three Covid-19 education clusters were recorded in Sabah today, taking the total number of this cluster detected in the state over the past week to 10, said state Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

He said the three educational institution clusters detected today were in Jalan Terusan in Lahad Datu involving 10 cases, Jalan Kiulu in Tuaran (15 cases) and Puri Seberang Keningau in Keningau (19 cases).

He said the Jalan Terusan cluster involved Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Terusan, the Jalan Kiulu cluster (SMK Tun Fuad) and Puri Seberang Keningau cluster (SMK Keningau 1).

“All the students who tested positive have been categorised as mildly symptomatic (category one and two) and have been quarantined and given appropriate treatment,” he said in a statement, here, tonight.

The other seven educational institution clusters in Sabah were in Kota Marudu (Jalan Teritipan); Tawau (Jalan Balung); Putatan (Pandan-Pandan); Sandakan (Jalan Pertukangan); Tambunan (Jalan Kepayan Lama); and Ranau (Puri Ranau and Bypass Kologon).

Meanwhile, Masidi, who is also Sabah Covid-19 spokesman, said a total of 342 new cases were recorded in the state today, taking the cumulative number of cases to 246,754.

He added that there were 136 recoveries, taking cumulative number of recovered cases to 238,521 while 748 patients are still being treated.

“The high number of new infections in every district is quite concerning, with the six districts recording the highest number of new cases being Kota Kinabalu (60 cases), Sandakan (40 cases), Kota Marudu (34 cases), Beaufort (34 cases), Tuaran (33 cases) and Putatan (24 cases),” he said. — Bernama