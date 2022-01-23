Union hopes no hidden conditions after govt greenlights political participation for teachers

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said school teachers under the Education Ministry will be allowed to get involved in politics with immediate effect. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — The National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) welcomes Putrajaya’s decision allowing teachers to be politically active, expressing hope that there will be no hidden conditions that could cause problems in the future for those involved.

NUTP secretary-general Wang Heng Suan said the union is still waiting for a circular to clarify the recent decision.

“NUTP wishes for the imminent government guidelines and circular political participation to be clear and easy to understand so that teachers who choose to be active in politics do not violate the rules or conditions that have been set,” he said in a statement.

He reminded teachers that the education of their students must still come first.

Wang also said NUTP hoped that teachers who had submitted their applications to be politically active were satisfied with the announcement made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday.

This included teaching staff under the Community Development Department (Kemas).

Ismail Sabri also called for the ministry to issue a circular on the matter as soon as possible.

However, Ismail explained that the teachers and Kemas staff are still subject to the rules of their respective departments.