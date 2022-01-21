Perak cops ready for Bukit Aman to investigate Manjung police chief over alleged misconduct

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the probe was necessary to verify the allegations that went viral on social media yesterday. — Bernama pic

PADANG RENGAS, Jan 21 — Perak police are ready to get Bukit Aman’s Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) to investigate alleged misconduct involving the Manjung district police chief.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the probe was necessary to verify the allegations that went viral on social media yesterday.

“I cannot confirm (the allegations). Maybe his actions to wipe out gambling has been effective (and) that is why people don’t like it. If there are allegations, then I am leaving it to JIPS to investigate.

“What I can confirm is that the Manjung district police chief has taken strict action against vice activities such as gambling, prostitution, triad activities and bitcoin (illegal mining).

“It is difficult to trace the source of the allegations which had gone viral, so this must be investigated properly,” he said after delivering the Friday sermon and attending the High Profile Policing programme at Masjid Jamek Al-Marbawi in Lubuk Merbau here today.

A Twitter account yesterday posted pictures and information that implicated Manjung district police chief ACP Noor Omar Sappi as allegedly being involved in an illegal gambling syndicate. — Bernama