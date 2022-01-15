Chief Justice: Judiciary to dialogue with executive arm of govt on rising sexual crimes against children

Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat speaks during a press conference during the Opening of the Legal Year 2022 at the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya January 14, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 ― Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat has expressed concern over the sharp increase in the number of sexual crimes against children in court over the past year.

Speaking during the Opening Ceremony for the Legal Year 2022 in Putrajaya yesterday, she said there has been a 42 per cent increase in such cases between 2020 and 2021.

“Sexual violence against children is a serious problem, and with efforts that are now in place, it is hoped that it would bring down the number of these cases,” she was quoted saying by Sinar Harian.

Tengku Maimun added that the judiciary will have a dialogue with the executive arm of government to set up more special sex crime courtrooms to handle these cases.

According to Sinar Harian, two more courts handling sexual crimes against children will be established in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, and Johor Baru.

The Malay newspaper reported that the special courts are currently located in Putrajaya and Kuching, Sarawak.