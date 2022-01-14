Hadi confirms ex-minister Khairuddin out of PAS central committee, less than two months after appointment

PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang said the decision to dismiss the 48-year-old Kuala Nerus MP was made in a party meeting held at its headquarters here yesterday. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali has been dropped as a member of PAS’ central working committee less than two months after being appointed to the post.

PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang confirmed Khairuddin’s removal in Marang, Terengganu today, Utusan Malaysia reported.

Abdul Hadi said the decision to dismiss the 48-year-old Kuala Nerus MP was made in a party meeting held at its headquarters here yesterday.

“The matter is handled by PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan,” Abdul Hadi was quoted saying.

He did not elaborate on the reason for Khairuddin’s removal, Utusan reported.

Instead, the Marang MP told reporters that PAS members who do not follow the party’s disclipline “can be changed, work elsewhere, have his membership suspended or sacked”.

Khairuddin was formerly the minister of industries, plantations, and commodities in Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s government.

The Kuala Nerus MP was one of three PAS leaders who was reappointed into the party central committee for the 2021-2023 term last November, despite losing in the internal election.

The other two are Mohd Zuhdi Marzuki and Nik Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz.

Khairuddin had alluded to his removal from the party central committee in a Facebook post last night.

He said differences of opinion are common in society because human beings have different intellects and knowledge that produce different points of view.

“All that remains is manners in differing opinions and how to manage differences that can further nurture a discussion,” he wrote.

Khairuddin caught the public’s attention in July 2020 when Seputeh MP Teresa Kok questioned why the then minister had not been placed under the mandatory 14-day home quarantine after returning from an official trip from Turkey.

He had also attended a Dewan Rakyat sitting during the quarantine period.

Khairuddin was subsequently fined RM1,000 and made a public apology after public backlash.

The PAS politician also said he will donate four months of his salary to the Covid-19 pandemic fund.