Govt sets ceiling price for Sinovac, Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 13 — The government has set the maximum retail and wholesale prices for two Covid-19 vaccines, namely CoronaVac produced by Sinovac and Covilo produced by Sinopharm.

The maximum retail price for CoronaVac Suspension for Injection SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine (Vero Cell), Inactivated with registration numbers MAL21036010ARZ and MAL21046125ACSZ is RM77, while the wholesale price is set at RM62 per dose.

For Covilo Suspension for Injection Covid-19 Vaccine (Vero Cell), Inactivated with registration number MAL21076098AZ, the maximum retail price is RM61 and the wholesale price is RM49 per dose.

In a joint statement today, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the ceiling price would come into effect on January 15 under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

“The enforcement of this order will be carried out by the Health Ministry’s Pharmacy Enforcement Division,” they said. — Bernama