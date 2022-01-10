Home minister says has given nod to 21 projects worth over RM558m under 12MP

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin speaks to the media during a press conference in Putrajaya, October 26, 2021. — Bernama pic

SEMENYIH, Jan 10 — The Home Ministry has approved 21 projects worth RM558.7 million in the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), said its Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

He said 10 of the 21 projects approved were development projects under the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) while the other 11 were other agencies under the ministry.

The total cost for the projects involving PDRM was estimated at RM326.8 million, he said.

“The 10 PDRM projects will include the construction of 18 General Operations Force (GOF) posts in Selangor, the construction of the Kuala Penyu police station in Beaufort, Sabah and the construction of 10 staff quarters of the Pulau Redang police station in Terengganu.

“Also, land acquisition for the construction of both the Kelantan and Perak police contingent headquarters,” he said in a press conference after attending the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the PDRM Task Force Office and Training Centre, at GOF 4th Battalion Camp, here today. — Bernama