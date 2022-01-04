Floods: Number of evacuees in Johor, Pahang rise tonight

The flood situation in Kampungan Tolungan, Pamol in Beluran, Sabah, January 4, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — The number of flood evacuees at relief centres rose in Johor and Pahang tonight compared to this evening and declined in Negri Sembilan, Melaka and Sabah, while the number of evacuees in Selangor and Terengganu remained the same.

In Johor, state Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said there were 5,923 evacuees from 1,585 families at 81 relief centres in seven districts, compared to 5,888 people this evening.

“Segamat still holds the highest number of evacuees, with 4,311 people, Tangkak (601), Mersing (540), Kota Tinggi (131), Kluang (120), Muar (118) and Batu Pahat (102).

“Currently only Batu Pahat is experiencing rain, while it is cloudy in Segamat, Kluang, Kota Tinggi and Mersing. There is fair weather in Tangkak and Muar,” he said in a statement tonight.

In Pahang, the number of evacuees rose slightly tonight, to 2,308 people compared to 2,265 people this evening with 37 centres operating in the districts of Raub, Jerantut, Temerloh, Bera, Maran, Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin.

The publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my website meanwhile reported that water levels of Sungai Pahang in Kuala Sungai Chini, Pekan and Sungai Serting in Padang Gudang, Bera were still above danger levels but have shown downward trends tonight.

In Negri Sembilan, the number of evacuees has dropped to 1,628 people from 448 families at 15 centres tonight compared to 1,666 people (462 families) at 16 centres this evening.

The number of evacuees also dropped in Melaka, with 1,771 people from 472 families at 8 pm compared to 2,155 people from 565 families at 4pm. The floods have caused evacuations in 14 areas in Alor Gajah, nine areas in Melaka Tengah, and 11 areas in Jasin.

A total of 318 people from 92 families are currently housed in six relief centres in Alor Gajah, 1,154 people from 300 families are at nine centres in Melaka Tengah while 299 people from 80 families are at three centres in Jasin.

The situation was the same in Sabah, with evacuees dropping to 3,365 people from 1,331 families tonight compared to 3,377 people from 1,330 families this evening, according to the Sabah state disaster management secretariat.

The secretariat said a centre at Dewan Kampung Kiabau in Telupid was closed while 30 more remained open in six flood-affected districts in the state.

Kota Marudu district still had the highest number of evacuees, with 2,659 people from 1,115 families at 14 centres, followed by Pitas (307 people, 127 families, four centres), Telupid (216 people, 49 families, seven centres), Sandakan (46 people, seven families, one centre) Beluran (38 people, 10 families, one centre) and Paitan sub-district (99 people, 23 families and three centres).

Three landslides occurred in Ranau district that affected Jalan Bongkud, Jalan Stadium Ranau and Jalan Timbau-Melinsau. Also, three more incidents were detected in Kinabatangan, in Ladang SLDB Sukau, Kampung Sagaliud Seberang and Kampung Wariasan.

In Selangor, the number of evacuees remained unchanged at 40 people in Kuala Langat district, being housed at Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Kelanang (25 people) and Balai Raya Majlis Pengurusan Komuniti Kampung (MPKK) Banting (15 people).

Besides that, the publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my website showed that water levels at Sungai Bernam in Rimba KDR, Sabak Bernam remained above the danger level while Sungai Langat in Bukit Changgang, Kuala Langat, which was at warning level this evening has dropped to alert level as of 8pm.

In Terengganu, the number of evacuees remained at 19 people from five families at two centres in Kemaman tonight.

Nine people from three families are being housed at the centre in Sekolah Kebangsaan Lembah Jabor while 10 people from two families are housed at the centre in Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Geliga .

Also, the Terengganu state disaster management committee said that rescue teams would be monitoring at coastal areas following a forecasted tidal surge phenomenon expected to reach 3.7 metres high tonight,” he said. — Bernama