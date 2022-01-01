Penang to go ahead with Thaipusam chariot procession with SOP compliance, says deputy CM

Devotees are seen making offerings to the Lord Muruga in the Silver Chariot on the eve of Thaipusam in George Town in this file picture taken on February 7, 2020. — Picture by Steven Ooi KE

BUTTERWORTH, Jan 1 — The Penang state government has allowed the Thaipusam chariot procession to go ahead on January 18.

Penang deputy chief minister II Prof Dr P. Ramasamy said the government will announce the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the chariot procession next week, in accordance with the guidelines from the National Security Council (MKN).

“There is a possibility that other events held in previous years like the kavadi procession will not be held for this year’s Thaipusam in compliance with the SOP.

“The chariot procession, however, will still be held at several selected locations, and will not stop at all places as during pre-pandemic years. All decisions will be announced soon,” he told reporters here today.

Ramasamy, who is also Penang Hindu Endowments Board chairman, said the board and temples in the state will cooperate with police to ensure the chariot procession does not violate the set SOP.

Hindu devotees celebrate Thaipusam on the full moon day of ‘Thai’ in the Tamil calendar. Thaipusam this year falls on January 18.

Every year, thousands of Hindu devotees will walk along the route taken by the chariot procession — a distance of eight kilometres — before arriving at the Arulmigu Balathandayuthapani temple and the Nattukkottai Chettiar temple in Jalan Kebun Bunga here during the festival. — Bernama