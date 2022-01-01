Cops: Remand order against Long Tiger, three others extended until Monday

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay speaks during the press conference at the police headquarters in Johor Baru August 12, 2021. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Jan 1 — The remand order against Long Tiger or Abdul Hamim Ab Hamid, 32, the ethnic Rohingya man who was recaptured after escaping police custody while at the Tangkak Magistrate’s Court court on December 15 has been extended until Monday.

In a brief statement, Johor Police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the remand orders against three individuals believed to be Long Tiger accomplices, were also extended for the same period.

The extension was allowed by Magistrate Zaridah Y. Abdul Jaafar after police made an application at the Tangkak Magistrate’s Court today.

Long Tiger and three of his accomplices aged 36, 38 and 46, were previously remanded for four days from Wednesday (December 29).

Abdul Hamim, who was recaptured in Kedah on December 28, is being investigated under Section 223/224 of the Penal Code, while the three other individuals are being probed under Section 216 of the Penal Code for harbouring a fugitive.

In the December 15 incident, Abdul Hamim was believed to have escaped through the main entrance of the Tangkak Magistrate’s Court at 11.55am.

Abd Hamim was brought to the court for the hearing of a criminal intimidation case under Section 388 of the Penal Code.

He also faces two other trials, namely under Section 506 of the Penal Code for intimidation and wrongful confinement of a former worker and Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape. — Bernama