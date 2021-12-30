Hishammuddin: UAE govt donates essentials to MAF personnel, veterans affected by floods

Senior Minister of Defence Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein visits the 8th Infantry Brigade headquarters in Pengkalan Chepa in Kelantan, December 30, 2021. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Dec 30 — The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has donated essential items to the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel and veterans as well Defence Ministry (Mindef) civilian staff affected by the recent floods.

Senior Minister of Defence Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said a total of 3,000 MAF personnel involving 775 families were affected by the floods.

He said the contribution not only proved the concern of the UAE government but also highlighted the long-standing close ties between the two countries.

“The essential items include 2,000 prayer mats, 4,000 towels, 4,000 bedsheets, 4,000 blankets and 4,000 pillows,” he said after visiting the 8th Infantry Brigade headquarters in Pengkalan Chepa here today.

Hishammuddin also thanked the UAE government for always being a close friend to Malaysia.

Hishammuddin said Mindef had so far managed to collect flood relief aid amounting to RM3.7 million, including cash and basic necessities.

The contributions were from the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT), Affin Bank, Boustead Group, Pharmaniaga and Sapura Group.

“The donations will be fully utilised to ease the burden of not only Mindef personnel and civilian staff, but also I personally want to focus on helping MAF veterans affected by floods that hit several states,” he said. — Bernama