RM403,000 in aid given to 403 families hit by disasters In Kuala Lumpur, says FT minister

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — The federal government has allocated RM403,000 in Bantuan Wang Ihsan (BWI) or compassionate cash aid to the Federal Territories Ministry to be distributed to 403 families affected by floods, a landslide and a fire incident recently.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim said the aid under the first phase enabled each of the families to receive RM1,000 before being given other forms of assistance.

“They (victims) need not go to the bank for the aid as we will give it to all the recipients today itself,” he told reporters at the handing-out of BWI to the victims of a landslide in Kampung Palimbayan, Sungai Penchala at the flood relief centre in Sekolah Rendah Sungai Penchala, today.

The other BWI recipients were 285 families hit by floods in Kampung Chubadak Tambahan, Jalan Batu Bata, Kampung Baru and 11 families affected by a fire outbreak at the Sri Johor Public Housing (PA) scheme in Cheras.

On resettling the landslide victims, Shahidan said they would be moved, the soonest possible, to the nearest PA ad Public Housing Project (PPR) before the start of the new school session. — Bernama