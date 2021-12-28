Number of flood evacuees drops to 11,306 in Pahang, Selangor, Kelantan, N. Sembilan and Melaka

A general view of tents used by flood victims at the temporary evacuation centre (PPS) in Taman Sri Muda in Shah Alam, Selangor December 21, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — A total of 11,306 flood victims are still at 98 relief centres (PPS) in five states tonight, a drop from the 16,281 victims at 107 PPS this afternoon.

The victims are in Pahang, Selangor, Kelantan, Negri Sembilan and Melaka.

In Pahang, the Social Welfare Department (JKM) Info Bencana application reported that 8,796 people were at 75 PPS tonight. The victims are from Bentong, Temerloh, Bera, Maran, Kuantan and Pekan.

The Meteorological Department forecast that there would be no rain in all the affected districts tonight.

In Selangor, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, through a Twitter post, said 2,387 flood victims were still housed at 19 PPS as at 8pm.

The Shah Alam City Council (MBSA), through its official Twitter, said roll-on roll-off (RORO) bins were provided for free by MBSA, KDEB Waste Management Sdn Bhd and related agencies for use of flood victims.

It advised the flood victims to be wary of any individuals or companies who might try to charge for such services.

In Kelantan, the number of flood victims dropped to 54 people from 15 families as at 9pm, compared to 68 people from 21 families this afternoon, involving the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tok Deh PPS in Pasir Mas.

The Drainage and Irrigation Department’s official portal reported that no major rivers in Kelantan were at the danger level.

In Negri Sembilan, state Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Kol (PA) Mohd Syukri Madnor said the number of flood victims continued to drop to 43 people from 14 families at two PPS tonight, compared to 53 individuals from 17 families this afternoon.

In Melaka, state APM director Lt Kol (PA) Cuthbert John Martin Quadra said the number of flood victims was unchanged at 26 people from eight families at 8pm, all taking shelter at the SK Penghulu Benteng PPS in Jasin. — Bernama