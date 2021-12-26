Number of evacuees continues to decline in flood-hit states

Flood victims evacuate their homes on boats and on foot in Kampung Labohan Dagang, Banting December 22, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — The number of flood evacuees housed in relief centres in Selangor, Pahang, Kelantan and Negri Sembilan continued to decline, while remaining the same in Melaka this evening.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s Info Bencana app, 33,779 evacuees still are sheltered at 210 centres in five states.

In Selangor, 15,404 people are being housed in 83 centres this evening compared to 16,568 people in 86 centres at noon today.

The Klang district disaster management committee announced that the on-site control post in Taman Sri Muda will stand down at midnight.

The committee said that the Taman Sri Muda on-site control post commander reported that rescue operations and aid distribution duties have been completed and focus would be placed on the clean-up process.

Also, all inquiries, complaints or calls for assistance can be channeled directly to the Disaster Operations Room at the Shah Alam district police headquarters.

Meanwhile, Selangor Local Government and Public Transport Committee chairman Ng Sze Han said in a statement that 12 transfer stations for bulk waste have been opened so far to speed up post-flood waste disposal.

All 12 stations are within the areas of Shah Alam City Council, Klang Municipal Council, Sepang Municipal Council and Subang Jaya City Council.

In Pahang, the state disaster management committee secretariat said that 17,738 evacuees were still housed in 125 centres in the districts of Kuantan, Pekan, Bera, Maran, Temerloh and Bentong as of 4pm.

Several roads that were previously closed in Temerloh district have reopened, but roads in Pekan, including Jalan Teluk Ganchong Lepar, Pelak-Belimbing, as well as Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Kuantan, Jalan Serengkam in Maran along with Jalan Batu Bor and Jalan Charuk Puting-Guai in Bera were still closed.

Also, the website publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my reported that only one river in Maran, Sungai Pahang in Lubuk Paku was still at danger levels but showing a downward trend.

Meanwhile, Pengurusan Air Pahang Berhad (PAIP) chief executive officer Saiful Zaini Mohd Bokhari said in a statement that several areas in the state would face low water pressure due to high water consumption caused by cleaning houses and premises, along with damaged and broken pipes due to landslides in several areas.

He added that nearly all water treatment plants have resumed full operations to supply water to consumers but full services required some time and would be restored in stages.

In Kelantan, the number of evacuees continue to drop, with 470 people from 153 families at two at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tok Deh and SK Gual Periok in Pasir Mas as of 6pm.

Also, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) website stated that Sungai Golok and Sungai Kelantan in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas were at alert levels.

In Negri Sembilan, 141 people remained in three centres, while in Melaka, the number of flood evacuees remained at 26 from eight families as of 4pm. — Bernama