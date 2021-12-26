National Security Council, Nadma DGs among members of special post-flood task force, says chief secretary to govt

Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali said the Malaysia-China mega railway project has been delayed for about a year and might be delayed further if the Selangor state government remained adamant with its decision. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — National Security Council (MKN) director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad and National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) director-general Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim are among the members of the special task force for post-flood activities.

This was announced by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali in a post on his Facebook page today.

The task force also comprises Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang and Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani as well as ministries secretaries-general and directors-general of government agencies.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government had agreed to set up a special task force for post-flood activities and in preparation for the second wave of floods.

He said the task force would be chaired by Mohd Zuki. — Bernama