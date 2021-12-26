Health Ministry advises individuals affected by floods against playing with or wading in flood waters

The Ministry of Health infographic on the nine measures to prevent flood-related diseases.

KUCHING, Dec 26 — Individuals who are affected by floods have been advised against playing with or wading the flood waters which is contaminated.

In giving this advice, the Ministry of Health (MoH), via an infographic shared on the State Health Department’s official Facebook page yesterday, said this would to a certain extent prevent the victims from being infected with flood-related diseases.

“Flood waters is contaminated with waste from the septic tanks as well as animals’ droppings and corpses,” pointed out MoH.

The ministry also advised all involved in any evacuation exercise to use personal protective gear such as gloves, boots and life-saving jackets.

MoH said people must cleanse themselves with clean water if they have come into contact with flood waters.

It added that they must also wash their hands properly and always uphold high standard of hygiene practices.

“Do not shower yourself or wash anything or food items using flood waters, but always go for clean water and bottled water for drinking and wash food items.”

The ministry also urged all to keep evacuation centres clean and hygienic so as to avoid turning them into breeding ground for flies and rats.

It advised all to use personal protective gear such as gloves and boots when they are engaged in post-floods cleaning.

“Do not hesitate to seek medical attention if you experience a fever within 30 days after the cleaning task,” added MoH.

On Thursday, MetMalaysia Sarawak director Haburi Hamdan advised the public to make the necessary preparations for possible floods and landslides.

He said continuous rain had been forecast in the state from Dec 27 to 29, particularly along the western side of Sarawak due to the monsoon surge. — Borneo Post