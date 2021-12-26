Floods: Body of man reported missing in Karak found, says Pahang Fire Dept

KUANTAN, Dec 26 — The body of a man who was reported missing in a flood incident in Kampung Tanjung, Karak near here last Monday (December 20), was found at a wood debris site today, said Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations) Ismail Abdul Ghani.

He said that the body of K. Barathan, 28, was found at 10.40am by members of the public, about 1.5 kilometres from the location where he was reported missing.

The Karak fire station on Monday received a distress call involving a man feared missing while moving goods during the floods, and a police report was lodged by the victim’s father after he failed to contact his son.

“Following that, a search and rescue operation was carried out in Kampung Tanjung, Karak, and around the nearby river, before the public discovered the body today. The body was handed over to the police for further action,” he said in a statement here today. — Bernama