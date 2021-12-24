Flood donation: Cops do not rule out parties taking advantage of situation

Flood victims receive drinking water from volunteers and rescuers at Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam December 21, 2021. — Picture by Devan Manuel

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Police have not ruled out the possibility of some individuals taking advantage of the flood disaster by collecting donations for personal benefit.

Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din, however, said the police had not received any reports on the matter so far.

He added that based on observations, various fundraising initiatives were launched by political parties, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), private companies, private individuals, and others to channel aid to the affected victims, whereby such activities usually received good feedback from Malaysians.

Mohd Kamarudin said the police were constantly monitoring donation collection activities, especially those done online, and any suspicious activities would be investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for fraud.

“The public is advised to be more careful in channelling donations so that the funds reach those truly in need,” he added.

Those who have information related to fraudulent fundraising activities can contact the CCID Scam Response Centre at 03-26101559/1599 or lodge a report at a nearby police station for further action, he said. — Bernama