Routes on Kemuning-Shah Alam Highway reopened to motorists

Roads in both directions at Kilometre 4.1 of the Kemuning-Shah Alam Highway (LKSA) which were closed due to floods have now been reopened.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Roads in both directions at Kilometre 4.1 of the Kemuning-Shah Alam Highway (LKSA), which were closed due to floods that affected several areas in Shah Alam, Selangor, have been reopened to motorists from 5.39am today.

Projek Lintasan Shah Alam Sdn Bhd, which is the highway concessionaire, however, announced that the slip road from the Jubli Perak roundabout heading to Section 23, Uptown Shah Alam and the slip road towards the main road heading to Kota Kemuning were still closed.

“The roads will only be reopened once road clearing work is completed and they are safe for all types of vehicles,” it said in a statement issued today.

In a bid to ensure smooth traffic flow, a patrol team has been deployed there and road users are advised to obey all warning signs and instructions of the authorities on duty there.

Members of the public can get updates regarding the status of the traffic through the digital Variable Messaging System (VMS), LKSA @LKSAtrafik Twitter social media platform and Prolintas Highway Facebook page or by calling the toll-free number at 1-3008-82801. — Bernama