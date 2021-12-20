Muhyiddin: Bersatu to support Umno in govt until GE15 as long as agreed terms met

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is seen after chairing the Johor State Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional meeting in Putrajaya March 31, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia will continue to back Umno in the federal government as long as the latter follows the terms that had been agreed upon when Perikatan Nasional was established, its president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin reportedly said.

“As long as these terms are met, we will continue to support them until it is time for the next general election,” he was quoted saying by local daily The Star at Bersatu’s annual general meeting yesterday.

Separately, local daily Sinar Harian quoted Muhyiddin as saying that one of the terms involves requiring PN allies to discuss with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on a suitable date for the 15th general election (GE15).

Another term is for Umno to not unilaterally decide on the polling date.

“This support is based on certain terms that have been agreed together. There are terms that have to be complied with and followed. It has to be agreed together.

“We will not disclose. Just that we give the heading. As long as any of these terms are complied with, we will give our support until it is a suitable time for general election to be held,” the former prime minister was quoted saying by Sinar Harian.

Earlier this year, Umno pulled its support for the Perikatan Nasional government, led by Muhyiddin, triggering its downfall.

Ismail Sabri then succeeded Muhyiddin, as Umno reiterated that it will not partner with Bersatu in GE15.