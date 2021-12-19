No ‘big brother’ concept in Perikatan, says Muhyiddin

Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin during a press conference on the announcement of Melaka chief minister candidate at PN headquarters, Kuala Lumpur, November 18, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin says there is no concept of a ‘big brother’ or a dominant party in the coalition.

Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president, in his speech when officiating the Fourth Annual General Assembly of Bersatu today, said that it also proved that PN cultivated new political norms that were more democratic.

“PN was formed in the spirit of fair partnership, where all parties receive fair and equitable treatment and all decisions are made collectively in a spirit of deliberation and high solidarity,” he said in front of over 1,000 delegates.

Also present were the party’s deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, three vice pesidents, namely Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee, Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin and Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen, as well as other leaders.

Muhyiddin said he also believed that despite being a new coalition, the people were already evaluating PN’s track record.

“Although we are a new political coalition, we have managed to prove that when we become the government, we care about the people. We help all those in need regardless of race and religion.

“We govern with integrity. We never misappropriate people’s money and do not rob the country’s assets. In running the country’s administration, we do not do things at will. Instead, we follow rules and laws and we respect civil servants as the executors of government policies and regulations, “he said.

Speaking on Bersatu, the Pagoh MP said members must continue to unite and strengthen the party, as well as spread its wings nationwide by establishing more party branches to enable the party to remain relevant moving forward.

He said the AGM this time would also approve an amendment to the party’s constitution to establish the Srikandi Muda wing, and hoped it would attract more young women to participate.

Muhyiddin, meanwhile, said the decision to determine the date of the next General Election was not only determined by Umno, but also the parties that formed the government.

“Other friends (political parties), especially in the PN, will sit down to discuss with the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob) on when the time is right for the election. That is among the terms (of PN’s support for Ismail Sabri),” he said.

Meanwhile, in a press conference, Muhyiddin said the question of dissolving Parliament was the right of the Prime Minister, but felt that it should be discussed with PN, which is also part of the government bloc. — Bernama