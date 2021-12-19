KTMB says floods disrupting Komuter service, intercity passenger and cargo train lines too

Picture shows the area around Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur being submerged by floodwaters amid incessant rain, December 19, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Both passenger and cargo train services across peninsular Malaysia have been disrupted by the heavy rainfall that lashed both coasts since yesterday.

Citing passenger safety, national railway operator Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) today announced the cancellation of several train lines in the Klang Valley and the east coast.

“Strong winds have caused trees to fall, damaging communication lines and flooded railway lines at several places causing delays and train cancellations.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused,” KTMB chief operating officer Mohd Zain Mat

Taha said in a statement today.

The company said its train services that are running as scheduled are: the ETS; its east coast Shuttle Timuran; the limited express Skypark Link connecting KL Sentral and Subang Airport;

The following is a list of affected KTMB services:

KTM KOMUTER

(Port Klang-Tanjung Malim-Port Klang)

. The train from KL Sentral towards Port Klang will terminate at the Subang Jaya station and return to KL Sentral.

. No train service from Batu Tiga Station to Port Klang Station due to floods and landfill incidents between Padang Jawa and Shah Alam.

KTM INTERCITY

. Only Train No. 26 and 27 on the Ekspres Rakyat Timuran passing through Kempas Baru is operating as scheduled.

KTM KARGO

. All cargo trains from Port Klang are suspended temporarily until water levels at the Batu Tiga Station recede and the tracks at Padang Jawa and Shah Alam are restored.

. Passengers can get a full refund or change the travel date through their KITS e-wallet or at the counter, subject to terms and conditions.

The railway company said further information is available through its KTMB Call Centre at 03-2267-1200 and its official Facebook page.