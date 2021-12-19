Govt agrees to give emergency leave to civil servants affected by floods, says PM Ismail Sabri

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob delivers his speech at the Opening Ceremony of the Bera Umno Division Wanita, Youth and Puteri Delegates Meeting at the Bera District Convention Hall in Bera, December 11, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The government has agreed to give emergency leave to civil servants who are affected by the floods which has hit several states, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“Tomorrow is Monday and they have to go to work, even though they have to evacuate to the relief centres. We understand their plight, so the government agrees to give emergency leave because of this disaster.

“To civil servants who are affected by the floods, when they return to work, they can discuss with their respective department heads about the leave. I hope when they are able to return home, finish cleaning the house and so on, they can go back to work. As for now, we are giving them leave,” he told a media conference after chairing a special meeting on the floods today.

As for the private sector employers, the prime minister said he also hoped they would take a similar initiative by providing emergency leave to employees affected by the floods.

“If they (employers) agree to give (leave), there are two conditions, that it (leave) cannot be deducted from the annual leave and the salary of the employees cannot be deducted. If the leave is for five days, it cannot be deducted from their salary. It should be paid leave,” he added. — Bernama