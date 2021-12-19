At Bersatu AGM, Muhyiddin announces RM1m in flood relief aid

President of Bersatu Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks at the launch of the Bersatu AGM at Mitec. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has set up a fund in aid of people displaced by floodwaters nationwide.

Its president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the party is donating RM1 million to kickstart the charity drive to help people trapped at home with no supplies or forced to evacuate and suffer from property damages after heavy rains lashed peninsular Malaysia over the past 24 hours.

“I am saddened by this tragedy.

“In this regard, I as the president of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, am launching the Flood Disaster Fund 2021 with an initial fund of RM1 million.

“The fund aims to help flood victims across the country,” he said at the party’s annual general meeting held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) here this morning.

A text copy of his policy speech was made available to the media through WhatsApp.

Muhyiddin also told members they could return to their flood-hit divisions and provide help to residents after his policy speech.

“I also understand that many party members, especially the division heads, feel anxious when they find out that their areas are flooded and are eager to return to help the people in their respective areas.

“Accordingly, I allow them to return to their respective areas if necessary after the completion of my policy speech in order to help the people affected by this flood disaster,” he said.

The Bersatu AGM at Mitec began yesterday.