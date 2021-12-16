Perak assembly told 250 teachers in state yet to receive Covid-19 jabs

As of November, Ahmad Saidi said that the vaccination rate among teachers in Perak hit 99.13 per cent. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Dec 16 — A total of 250 teachers in Perak have yet to receive the Covid-19 vaccination as of November 22, the state legislative assembly was told today.

Perak Education, Higher Education and Human Resource Committee chairman Ahmad Saidi Mohamad Daud said this was due to a variety of reasons.

“Among the reasons were a medical history of health issues and allergies, chronic diseases, pregnancy, breastfeeding and planning for pregnancy,” he said in his winding-up speech.

As of November, Ahmad Saidi said that the vaccination rate among teachers in Perak hit 99.13 per cent.

In terms of students, he said that the vaccination rate reached 93.59 per cent via Progam Vaksin Anakku.

“For teachers who have not yet been vaccinated, they still need to attend school, but are not allowed to be in the same room or area as students or school staff who have completed their inoculations.

“These teachers are instructed to implement teaching and learning (PdP) via online and are not allowed to implement PdP face-to-face. They are advised to wear two face masks and a face shield,” he said.

From November 1, Ahmad Saidi said that teachers who are eligible to receive the vaccine, but declined to take it, can be subjected to disciplinary action or termination of service.

He said this was in accordance with the conditions of service Clause (2) of Article 132 of the Federal Constitution, other than bound by a Letter of Undertaking signed by the officer under subregulation 20 (3) of the Public Officers (Appointment, Promotion and Termination) Regulations Services) 2012.