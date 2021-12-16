Najib’s 1MDB trial finally resumes today, after two delays this week due to ‘yellow’ MySejahtera status

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court. December 16, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial finally managed to proceed today, after it had to be postponed twice earlier this week due to his MySejahtera status being “yellow”.

Just before 9am this morning, Najib was sighted showing his MySejahtera status to the Kuala Lumpur court complex’s security personnel, and it was seen as being “yellow”.

At around 10.27am, Najib was spotted entering and sitting in the courtroom. The 1MDB trial proceedings started at around 10.36am.

At the start of the trial, Najib’s lawyer Datuk Hariharan Tara Singh did not state his client’s MySejahtera status today, but merely said his presence was not against any government rules.

“The client also would wish to put on record that he is not in breach of the government regulations or the court directions that says you are not allowed to enter this premises if your MySejahtera indicates casual contact, just only that," he said briefly.

After that, Hariharan then proceeded to cross-examine the 13th prosecution witness in this trial — former 1MDB director Tan Sri Ismee Ismail.

Separately, Malay Mail has confirmed that Najib’s MySejahtera status is still “yellow” as of now.

MORE TO COME