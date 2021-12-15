Abang Jo: Federal Constitution amendment fully protects Sarawak’s rights under the law

Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg says the current amendment of Article 160 (2) of the Federal Constitution is to fully protect Sarawak’s rights as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Dec 15 ― The current amendment of Article 160 (2) of the Federal Constitution is to fully protect Sarawak’s rights as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman explained the state had rejected Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) previous proposal for the amendment of Article 160 (2) to change the definition of the Federation of Malaysia because it was just cosmetic in nature.

“GPS’ proposal on the amendment of Article 160 (2) not only relies on the Federation of the States in Malaya Agreement 1957 but also on the MA63 plus its annexure, the IGC (Inter-governmental committee report),” he said when presenting communal reserve and private land titles in Krian, Saratok today.

“PH’s proposal before was just cosmetic. However, GPS felt that the amendment should include the IGC annexure to make sure that the rights of Sarawak are fully protected. That is how we fight. We use the law. We do not simply shout independence.”

He also thanked MPs who helped approve the amendment in Parliament yesterday.

Abang Johari described the call by some Opposition parties for independence as silly, saying they did not understand or appreciate what it means to have a family.

“You cannot stay alone. That is why you need to be married and, also, we are encouraged to have a family,” he said, as an analogy of the concept of the federation involving Sabah, Sarawak, and Malaya in 1963.

On his move to contest in Gedong following nine terms in Satok, he said it was based on the wishes of the people.

“I may be popular in Satok based on my nine state election victories there but Satok belongs to the people. It is also the people who wished that I stand in Gedong. We (GPS) fight for the people and not for individual (interests),” said the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) president.

Abang Johari is in a four-cornered fight for the constituency against Parti Amanah Negara’s (Amanah) Kamal Bujang, Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) Tomson Ango, and Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) Mohd Sofian Fariz Sharbini.

Among those present at the function were GPS Bukit Saban candidate and incumbent Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion. ― Borneo Post