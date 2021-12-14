Sarawak polls: PBK president lodges police report against MACC for alleged unlawful arrest

PBK president Voon Lee Shan (second right) shows the police report together with his supporters in front of the Sungai Maong police station today. — Borneo Post Online pic

KUCHING, Dec 14 — Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan has lodged a police report against the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for alleged unlawful arrest against him.

During the incident on Sunday, Voon alleged that he was unlawfully arrested by the MACC officers who stopped his vehicle in Kenyalang Park to serve a notice under Section 30(1)(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

“I still cannot fully recover until today,” said Voon to reporters outside the Sungai Maong police station today.

Voon, who is also PBK’s candidate for Batu Lintang in the 12th Sarawak polls, said he was feeling very intimidated during the whole ordeal.

After being served the notice, Voon complied and drove to the MACC office around 9am where his statements were taken until about 1.30pm. — Borneo Post Online