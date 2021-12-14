Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands to reopen Friday, says state exco

Members of the Malaysian Special Operations, Tactical and Rescue Team (STORM) entering the landslide incident area in Section 27 to Section 30, after Pos Raya at Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands December 3, 2021. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Dec 14 — Both sides of Section 27 Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands here, which have been closed due to a landslide on December 2, will be reopened to all types of vehicles on Friday.

Perak Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Harun said the route was expected to be fully opened in the morning after cleaning and drain construction works were completed.

“Currently, the concessionaire is cleaning the road and building a drain on the side of the road to prevent soil movement. So far, there have been no reports of soil movement,” he told a press conference at his office at Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan here today.

He advised road users to exercise extra caution when using the hilly route, especially during rainy weather.

A motorist and a lorry driver were killed after their vehicles were buried in the landslide on December 2.

Meanwhile, Mohd Zolkafly said the Perak Public Works Department would begin works next week to repair the stretch of Federal Route FT239 Jalan Ampang-Jelapang which was affected by soil sedimentation.

“The problem has persisted for almost two months and road users have complained of heavy traffic congestion, especially during peak hours and weekends.

“The soil erosion incident on October 19 is believed to have been caused by water seepage from a roadside drain leak which forced the left lane to be closed to prevent accidents,” he said.

He said RM700,000 from the emergency allocation of the Ministry of Works had been allocated for the road repair works. — Bernama