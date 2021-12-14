In Johor, mother and boyfriend charged with death of five-year-old boy

No plea was recorded from R. Kaleswary, 35, after the charge was read out to her before Magistrate Nur Madiana Mamat in Johor Baru, December 14, 2021. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Dec 14 — A woman was charged in the Magistrates’ Court here today in connection with the death of her five-year-old son early this month.

However, no plea was recorded from R. Kaleswary, 35, after the charge was read out to her before Magistrate Nur Madiana Mamat.

She was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder with intentionally causing the death of PJ Samsoon Paul at a premises at Jalan Satria 15, Taman Tan Sri Yaakub, near Iskandar Puteri, between 9am and 12.20pm last December 3.

Meanwhile, at the Sessions Court, before judge Fatimah Zahari, Kaleswary pleaded guilty to a charge with ill-treating the boy.

However, her boyfriend, Muhammad Iskandar Abdullah, 32, who was also charged with the offence, pleaded not guilty.

The charge against them was read out separately

They were charged under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001 with ill-treating the boy at the same place between April and Dec 3 this year.

The court postponed sentencing on Kaleswary pending the post-mortem report on the boy, while Muhammad Iskandar was allowed bail of RM14,000 with one surety and ordered to report himself at the nearest police station once a month.

The court set January 27 for mention. — Bernama