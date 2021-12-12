Parti Bumi Kenyalang president says MACC questioned him over video he shared on Facebook

PBK president Voon Lee Shan speaks to reporters in Kuching September 18, 2020. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Dec 12 — Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan today said he was questioned by the state Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officials over a video he posted on his Facebook three days ago.

He said there is nothing wrong with what he had said in the 54-second video.

In the video, Voon, who spoke in Iban in the video, said people who vote for PBK will receive a ‘passport’ where they can receive assistance in the form of a hardship allowance if the party forms the government.

He said each voter would receive RM3,000 and if there are three in a family and have voted, and in possession of PBK passport, they can receive the assistance from PBK government, totalling RM9,000.

“If there are five in the family, then you can receive RM15,000,” he said in the video.

He also urged the voters to come out in full force and vote in the election.

Voon, a lawyer, is engaged in a five-cornered fight in Batu Lintang.

When contacted, he said was released unconditionally after he was questioned at the state MACC headquarters.

He said the MACC officials informed him that he was being questioned over a video that he had posted on his Facebook.

“They said that they are investigating me under Section 15(B) (a) of the MACC and then when I questioned them what offence was that, but they could not answer me,” he said.

He said they informed him that there was no necessity for them to answer him.

“I think they wanted to remand me, but decided not after my statement was over. They just asked me to sit for a while.

“I waited for about 40 minutes before they released me,” he said.

Earlier, he had stopped at a bus stop to answer a reporter’s call when MACC officials suddenly appeared and blocked his vehicle in Kenyalang Park.

He said he was on his way to pick some party leaflets when the reporter called him.

“When I stopped, I was shocked to see one vehicle blocking my vehicle at the front and another at the back,” he said, adding that he did not know any of them.

He said the scene reminded him of a case involving a pastor in Peninsular Malaysia some years ago, who until now could not be traced.

“I told the officials that if they wanted to question me, they could always call me. Everybody in Kuching knows me,” he said.

Campaigning for the Sarawak election started on December 6, nomination day. Polling falls on December 18.