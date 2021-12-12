Khairy says companies could be fined RM1mil for breaching Covid-19 SOPs soon

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said his ministry plans to increase the fines to make them balanced between individuals and large corporations. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said companies could be fined up to RM1 million in the future for breaching Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said the ministry plans to increase the fines to make them balanced between individuals and large corporations who have been seen to be breaking SOPS regularly.

Khairy said following the repeal of the Emergency Ordinances in Dewan Negara on December 8, currently, RM1,000 is the maximum fine under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act that can be issued to individuals and organisations that flout Covid-19 SOPs.

“So on Thursday I hope to make some amendments to the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, also known as Act 342, so we can recalibrate these fines,” he said during the Bicara Naratif programme on RTM1 television channel tonight.

“If we don’t change this, manufacturing companies will continue to flout SOPs while garnering billions in profits.

“The fines I hope to bring them up to RM1 million so it will make them think twice before breaking any more SOPs.”

When asked if he would use his powers as minister to make the rules and fix the fines, Khairy said he wouldn’t. He would rather amend the current Act.

He there will be proper guidelines and rules that need to be in place so that mistakes in interpretation don’t happen.