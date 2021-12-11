Malaysia adds 44 more Covid-19 deaths

Malaysia recorded 5,058 new infections yesterday, with Selangor remaining the highest contributor of 1,292 cases. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Malaysia reported 44 more deaths due to Covid-19 as of 11.59pm yesterday, bringing the death toll from the disease here to 30,831 people.

Of the number, 10 people were brought-in-dead, bringing the total to 6,236 people who did not receive hospital treatment before succumbing to the virus.

Malaysia’s overall fatality rate is at 1.1 per cent with total Covid-19 positive cases at 2,683,523 as of yesterday.

Johor recorded the highest number of fatalities with eight deaths, followed by Sabah with six, Terengganu with five, Pahang, Penang and Selangor with four each, Sarawak with three, Kedah , Kelantan, Negri Sembilan and Perak had two deaths each while Kuala Lumpur and Melaka had one death each.

There were no deaths reported in Perlis, Labuan and Putrajaya.

A total of 38 out of the 44 reported deaths or 86.4 per cent happened in the last seven days.

The remaining deaths happened more than a week ago but were only recorded yesterday due to delays in data reporting.

New Covid-19 cases by state

Malaysia also recorded 5,058 new infections yesterday, with Selangor remaining the highest contributor of 1,292 cases.

Johor had 498 cases new Covid-19 cases, followed by Pahang with 424 Kelantan with 422, Kuala Lumpur with 359, Kedah with 337, Penang with 279, Negri Sembilan with 265, Sabah with 262, Terengganu with 261, Melaka with 244 and Perak with 236.

Sarawak, Putrajaya, and Perlis recorded double digit cases with 67, 53 and 34, respectively, while Labuan had eight cases.

There is currently a total of 60,873 active cases.