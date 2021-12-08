Abang Johari: GPS has successfully governed Sarawak without influence of outside parties

Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) Gedung candidate Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg (centre) arrives at Borneo Convention Centre for the party manifesto launch in Kuching December 8, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Dec 8 — Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has successfully governed Sarawak according to its own mould and without having to refer to any component party at the federal level, its chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said.

He said throughout the 58 years of independence through the formation of Malaysia, Sarawak had gone through various experiences in its political journey at both state and federal levels.

The chief minister said this political experience of over half a decade has made Sarawak more mature.

“As a result of the leadership crisis at the federal level in 2018, we took bold and drastic measures by forming GPS on June 12, 2018.

“Sarawak needs a strong and united coalition of local-based parties to champion the plight of Sarawakians without the control and influence of any outside party,” he said when launching GPS’ manifesto for the 12th Sarawak state election here tonight.

GPS, which is made up of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), tonight launched its election manifesto themed “Ensuring Stability, Prosperity and Glorious Sarawak”.

“GPS is the only and best platform for the people of Sarawak who want continued development in a stable political environment and in which the people can live peacefully and harmoniously and with respect among various races and religions,” he said.

Abang Johari said GPS had fulfilled its responsibility of bringing development to Sarawak for it to be given the people’s mandate once again.

He said GPS had also implemented more than 100 “game changer” initiatives to boost Sarawak’s socio-economic development which has brought many benefits to its people.

The chief minister said among the large-scale strategic projects currently being implemented is the 786-kilometre long Pan Borneo Highway, built at a cost of RM16.1 billion and scheduled for completion in 2023.

“GPS has laid the foundation for strategic development to ensure Sarawak’s continued progress. Efforts to develop Sarawak can only be realised if GPS continues to be given the mandate through the state election to govern Sarawak.

“The future of Sarawak lies in the hands of Sarawakians. We will develop Sarawak according to our own mould and only we can ensure that the prosperity is enjoyed by the people of Sarawak,” he said.

The Election Commission has set December 18 as polling day for the state election. — Bernama