Sarawak polls: GPS’ Piasau candidate uses morning exercise, Facebook live sessions to connect with voters

A Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) campaigner putting up flags ahead of nomination day in Gedong, Sarawak December 5, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

MIRI, Dec 7 — Constraints on campaigning activities have not stopped Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate and incumbent Datuk Sebastian Ting from reaching out to voters in his bid to retain the Piasau seat in the 12th Sarawak state election on December 18.

Sebastian, 66, who is also Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) secretary-general, said he has been using his daily exercise and Facebook live stream sessions to engage with constituents.

“To keep abreast with the people in Miri, I am using my daily 40-minute morning walk, as well as my Facebook live stream, so that I get the chance to connect with the constituents both physically and virtually,” Sebastian told reporters here today.

He said this after attending a press conference by the Movement of Change Sarawak (MOCS), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), to recognise his services in the constituency.

Commenting on his manifesto, Sebastian, who has a legal background, said he would continue the development agenda in Piasau by championing educational opportunities, especially for children, as well as family health while also focusing on developing affordable housing.

“We want good education for our children. Each year with my annual allocation of RM5 million, I will allocate around RM1 million for children’s education,” he said.

In the state election, Sebastian will be up against Teo Jia Jun of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB); Hanim Jaraee of Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak (Aspirasi); Chung Siew Yen of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) and Peter Hee from DAP.

Piasau has a total of 21,337 voters. In the previous state election in 2016, Sebastian defeated Alan Ling Sie Kiong of DAP, with a majority of 2,112 votes. — Bernama