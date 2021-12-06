Nomination kicks off for Sarawak state poll

Health workers wearing protective equipment disinfectant the nomination centre at Dewan Masyarakat Gedung, Sarawak December 6, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Dec 6 — Nomination day for the 12th state election has finally arrived, with candidates in their respective party colours set to show up at the 82 designated nomination centres to file their forms this morning.

All nomination centres will open from 9am today. They must file their papers before 10am or risk having their nomination rejected.

[8.30am] Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) candidate for Padungan Chong Chieng Jen has arrived at nomination centre for Padungan seat at MBKS auditorium.

[8.23am] Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) new face Alex Leong has arrived at the nomination centre at Kuching South City Hall to file his nomination papers.

[8.22am] Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) candidate for Padungan Raymond Thong Ee Yu has arrived at nomination centre for Padungan seat at MBKS auditorium.

[8.20am] Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) candidate for Kota Sentosa seat Tan Kok Chiang arrived at the nomination centre at Kota Sentosa Public Library to submit his nomination papers. He was accompanied by his seconder Liu Fook Chan.

[8.10am] The four Democratic Action Party (DAP) candidates for Sibu Division, David Wong (Pelawan), Irene Chang (Bukit Assek), Paul Ling (Dudong) and Amy Lau (Bawang Assan), held their traditional blessing ceremony at the DAP headquarters at Rejang Park before proceeding to their respective nomination centres to fill in their nomination papers.

[8.09am] Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDS Baru) candidate Julius Enchana was the third candidate to arrive at nomination centre in Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) library in Sibujaya to submit his nomination papers to stand in Dudong.

[8.02am] Independent candidate Fadhill Mohamad Isa has arrived at Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) library, Sibujaya to submit his nomination papers to stand in Dudong. He was accompanied by his mother Nursuraya Abdullah, who will be his seconder and proposer Annuar Hamdi.

[8am] Parti Sarawak Bersatu candidates Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh (Bawang Assan), Wong Hie Ping (Dudong), Andrew Ting (Bukit Assek), Intanurazean Wan Sapuan Daud (Nangka), and Dr Low Chong Nguan held gathered at PSB Bawang Assan office for breakfast. They will proceed to civic centre after this.

[7.57am] Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan has arrived at the nomination centre at Lawas District Council building to submit his nomination papers to stand in Bukit Sari.

[7.36am] Independent candidate Engga Unchat, 65, was first to arrive at nomination centre at Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) library in Sibujaya where he will submit his nomination papers to stand in Dudong. The early morning rain did not deter him from showing up early at the nomination centre. — Borneo Post