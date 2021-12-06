Ignoring party stand, at least four Bersatu members running in Sarawak poll as independents

The logo of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia is seen on caps in this file picture taken December 29, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, Dec 6 — At least four Parti Pribumi Bersatu members have been confirmed to be contesting in the 12th Sarawak election as independents.

The most high-profile is Datuk Ali Biju who submitted his nomination papers this morning to defend the Krian seat he won in the 2011 and 2016 state elections under PKR.

The other three Bersatu members who have disregarded their party’s stand are Siki Balarik in Belaga, Ricky Enteri in Bawang Assan, and Ismawi Muhammad in Muara Tuang.

Siki is the Hulu Rajang Bersatu chief while Ismawi is Kota Samarahan Bersatu chief and Ricky is a youth activist who usually covers the Sibu.

On November 27, Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had announced previously that the party will not contest in the PRN and will give full support to GPS candidates.

Bersatu information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan announced today that the party will take disciplinary action against all members who have thrown their hats into the Sarawak election ring.

“The Bersatu Constitution states that any member who contests without party permission will face strict disciplinary action, including being able to terminate membership immediately.

"The same rules apply in Sarawak and the party will make an appropriate announcement on this matter," Wan Saiful said in a statement.




